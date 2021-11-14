Swingby Tops One Day Trading Volume of $629,391.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $24.82 million and approximately $629,391.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swingby has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00071490 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00052163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,936,118 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

