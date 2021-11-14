Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $33.350-$33.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,533.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,479.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,427.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,396.60.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,227 shares of company stock worth $31,149,691. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.