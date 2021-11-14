Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post $2.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after buying an additional 665,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $40,993,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,919,000 after buying an additional 225,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock opened at $110.16 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $124.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

