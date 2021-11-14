$0.72 EPS Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

CTT stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

