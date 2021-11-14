Brokerages Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Earnings History and Estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

