Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.10. Zumiez posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 11.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 22.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Zumiez by 4.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zumiez by 93.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

