Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries comprises about 2.6% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $114.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

