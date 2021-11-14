Salvus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 2.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.12.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $184.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day moving average of $166.91. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $186.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

