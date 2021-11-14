Salvus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Markel comprises approximately 1.1% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Markel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Markel by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Markel by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Markel by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,289.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,265.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,236.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $942.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.59 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

