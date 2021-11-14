Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 293.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 618,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,349,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after buying an additional 442,246 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $78.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $79.72. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

