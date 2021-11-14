Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,973.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,835.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,634.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,012.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.