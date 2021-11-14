Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,086.76% and a negative return on equity of 118.06%.

ENTX opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

