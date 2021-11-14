FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

FAT Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 75.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect FAT Brands to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

FAT stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $171.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.12.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other FAT Brands news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,274.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $110,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $547,829. 56.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FAT Brands worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

