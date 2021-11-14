Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENDP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.96.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

