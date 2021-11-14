Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.
Shares of Endo International stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.21.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
