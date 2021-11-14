Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIST opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.97% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

