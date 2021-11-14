Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Raises Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 123,030 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 44.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 15.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Relx by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after buying an additional 157,822 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76.

RELX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

