Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires New Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQM. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 97.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

