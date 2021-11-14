CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CME Group by 7,897.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 792,186 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,101,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,492 shares of company stock worth $6,084,225. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

NASDAQ CME opened at $224.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.71 and a 52-week high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

