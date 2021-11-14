Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.78 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.71 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

