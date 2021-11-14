Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Lowers Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,355,000 after purchasing an additional 271,304 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RIO opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
