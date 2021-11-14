Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Lowers Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,355,000 after purchasing an additional 271,304 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

