Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 251 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

