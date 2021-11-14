Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.0% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.58 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

