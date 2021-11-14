Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,158 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,172,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13,558.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 79,859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after acquiring an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $92.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.28. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.