Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $125.07 Million Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $125,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 66.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of HE opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.