Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $124.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.76. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.30 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -222.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FRPT. Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.