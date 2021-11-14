Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 459,214 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 408,432 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $224.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

