Zacks Investment Management Purchases 1,310 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

