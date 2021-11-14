Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,381,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,109,000 after buying an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after buying an additional 595,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,697,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $161.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.53. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $123.54 and a one year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

