Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 23,993 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 99,970.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

