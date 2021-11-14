Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 4,623 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 115,575.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS opened at $329.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $219.58 and a one year high of $330.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,700 shares of company stock worth $8,822,336 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.