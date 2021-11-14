Millennium Management LLC Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 653,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,905 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of CSTM opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. Constellium’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

