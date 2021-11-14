Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $131,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 32.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $689.35 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $729.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $725.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.75.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

