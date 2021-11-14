Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,809,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $136,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

