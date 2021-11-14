Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 16,671 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,671 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 104.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after acquiring an additional 408,799 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 121,308.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,988.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 305,515 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 93.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.23 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

