Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.37. Griffon reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Griffon has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Griffon by 30.4% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 241,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 56,224 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Griffon by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

