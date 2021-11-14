Canaccord Genuity Cuts PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Price Target to $8.00

PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of PARTS iD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PARTS iD stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. PARTS iD has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

