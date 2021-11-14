DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

DHT has increased its dividend by 575.0% over the last three years. DHT has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DHT to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $6.30 on Friday. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -315.00 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DHT stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DHT were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

