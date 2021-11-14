ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

ADTRAN has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. ADTRAN has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.00 and a beta of 1.36.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

In related news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ADTRAN by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

