Lindsay Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Lindsay has raised its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lindsay to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $158.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.59. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $111.05 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

LNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lindsay stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Lindsay worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

