MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,759 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.