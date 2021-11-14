Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 970,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 444,381 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 453.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 111,070 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 362,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 273,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of LXP opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.01.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.43%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.