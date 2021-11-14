Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.72 Million Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CONMED worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CONMED by 386.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 50.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,480 shares of company stock worth $14,287,078. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNMD opened at $151.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $93.22 and a 1 year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

