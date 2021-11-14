Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 572,271 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 572,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $63,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 736,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after purchasing an additional 682,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

