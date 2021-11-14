Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 7,872 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ingredion worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

