Restart Energy MWAT One Day Volume Tops $469,109.00 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $11.40 million and $469,109.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 77.9% higher against the US dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00052145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00220243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00086968 BTC.

About Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MWATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.