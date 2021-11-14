Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Reduced by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

