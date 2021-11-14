Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.