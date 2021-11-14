Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,585,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,490,000 after purchasing an additional 259,708 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $864,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.