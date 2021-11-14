Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,497,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

