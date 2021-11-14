Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.08 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $901.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,248 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,304. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Funko stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Funko worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

